Chelsea star seen as surplus to requirements by Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is likely to leave the club this summer.

When Hudson-Odoi burst onto the scene as a youngster, many Chelsea fans had high hopes for the winger. Unfortunately, it hasn’t quite worked out for the 21-year-old, who has only started 21 Premier League games in the last two seasons.

With the arrival of Raheem Sterling, Hudson-Odoi could see himself pushed even further down the pecking order at Chelsea.

Now, it appears Thomas Tuchel believes the young winger is surplus to requirements, and there’s a good chance he could leave the club this summer, according to journalist Rahman Osman in the tweet below.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United star edges closer to Old Trafford exit
Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at rumours on Instagram
Manchester City target a more feasible Marc Cucurella alternative

The England international is still young and won’t be anywhere near his full potential yet. Chelsea may live to regret allowing one of their young players to leave the club, if he pushes on in the next few years.

However, he has struggled with injuries, and if they are able to receive a significant transfer fee and continue to upgrade their squad, then it might be some smart business from Chelsea.

 

More Stories Callum Hudson-Odoi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.