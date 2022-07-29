Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is likely to leave the club this summer.

When Hudson-Odoi burst onto the scene as a youngster, many Chelsea fans had high hopes for the winger. Unfortunately, it hasn’t quite worked out for the 21-year-old, who has only started 21 Premier League games in the last two seasons.

With the arrival of Raheem Sterling, Hudson-Odoi could see himself pushed even further down the pecking order at Chelsea.

Now, it appears Thomas Tuchel believes the young winger is surplus to requirements, and there’s a good chance he could leave the club this summer, according to journalist Rahman Osman in the tweet below.

Callum Hudson-Odoi likely to leave Chelsea this summer. Nothing concrete yet but he's just not seen as the same player by Thomas Tuchel and his staff. Crucial weeks ahead, not helped by injuries and his weight at this age of preseason. — Rahman osman (@iamrahmanosman) July 29, 2022

The England international is still young and won’t be anywhere near his full potential yet. Chelsea may live to regret allowing one of their young players to leave the club, if he pushes on in the next few years.

However, he has struggled with injuries, and if they are able to receive a significant transfer fee and continue to upgrade their squad, then it might be some smart business from Chelsea.