Everton have officially announced that young forward Ellis Simms has joined Sunderland on loan for the season.

Simms spent last season on loan at Scottish side Hearts. The young forward impressed during his time in the SPL, scoring five goals in 17 games.

Everton recently sold Richarlison to Tottenham, leaving them short of options in attack. This led to some Everton fans believing Simms would return from his loan spell and fight for a place in the side, but Everton have now officially announced that he will spend next season on loan at Championship club Sunderland, as seen in the tweet below.

Striker Ellis Simms has completed a season-long loan move to @SunderlandAFC. Good luck at the Stadium of Light, @_ellissimms! ? — Everton (@Everton) July 29, 2022

This move could hint that Everton will be looking to bring in another forward in the current transfer window.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Salomon Rondon are Everton’s only senior options in attack as it stands, and the former has struggled with injuries over the last year.

Calvert-Lewin missed Everton’s latest friendly with Blackpool, so if his injury troubles continue heading into the new season, then Frank Lampard may have to seriously consider recruiting another forward this summer.