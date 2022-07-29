Everton are in talks to sign a trio of Chelsea player this summer as Frank Lampard targets his former club.

Lampard spent the majority of his playing career at Chelsea, becoming one of the most successful midfielders in Premier League history.

The former England international appears to still have a good relationship with his former club, which has led to the 44-year-old turning to Chelsea to help improve his Everton squad.

Now, according to 90min, Everton are in talks with Chelsea to sign Michy Batshuayi, Billy Gilmour, and Ross Barkley, with the latter more advanced.

Barkley, a former Everton player, has struggled to find any sort of form over the last few years. The boyhood Evertonian doesn’t have the most positive relationship with a large percentage of fans at Goodison Park, so it will be interesting to see the reception he receives if he was to return.

However, as we saw towards the back end of last season, Everton fans will go above and beyond to support their team, helping to drag their club over the line and secure their status as a Premier League club.

The likes of Batshuayi, Gilmour, and Barkley are unlikely to be signings that will overly excite Everton fans, but there’s no doubt that the Goodison Park faithful will get behind them once the pull on an Everton shirt.