Howe has decided to let Newcastle player leave the club

Eddie Howe could allow Javier Manquillo to leave Newcastle this summer.

After recently being taken over by Saudi billionaires, Newcastle will have a hefty transfer budget this summer.

The reality is, some players will have to leave, and according to journalist Keith Downie, speaking to Sky Sports, Manquillo could be one of the players to be sacrificed.

“I’ve got doubts over whether Javi Manquillo will remain, I have to say,” said Downie.

With Kieran Trippier arriving in January, and Emil Krafth often utilised at right-back, Manquillo finds himself far down the pecking order at Newcastle.