Howe has decided to let Newcastle player leave the club

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Eddie Howe could allow Javier Manquillo to leave Newcastle this summer.

After recently being taken over by Saudi billionaires, Newcastle will have a hefty transfer budget this summer.

The reality is, some players will have to leave, and according to journalist Keith Downie, speaking to Sky Sports, Manquillo could be one of the players to be sacrificed.

More Stories / Latest News
Everton are in talks to sign a trio of Chelsea players this summer as Frank Lampard raids former club
West Ham relying on agent to secure Moyes’ top target who has doubts about a move
O’Hara thinks Levy is about to make a ‘superb’ addition to Tottenham

“I’ve got doubts over whether Javi Manquillo will remain, I have to say,” said Downie.

With Kieran Trippier arriving in January, and Emil Krafth often utilised at right-back, Manquillo finds himself far down the pecking order at Newcastle.

More Stories Javier Manquillo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.