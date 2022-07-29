‘I would’ve gone to Newcastle’ – £35m striker makes big admission

Newcastle were in a tussle with PSG to sign striker Hugo Ekitike this summer.

After the signing of Chris Wood turned out to be a disappointment, Newcastle appear to be exploring the market for a striker this summer.

One player they were linked with is Ekitike, and the PSG striker has admitted there was a chance he could have joined Newcastle.

“I’m not setting aside everything Newcastle did for me to come. If I had to go abroad, I would have gone there. But when PSG wants you and you’re French, you can’t refuse,” said Ekitike, speaking to La Parisien.

Understandably, living in France, Ekitike chose PSG. With the finances they can offer and almost guaranteed trophies, it feels like a no-brainer for the young striker.