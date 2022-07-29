‘It’s an exciting idea’ – Leeds man admits he could leave the club

Leeds United’s Jamie Shackleton sealed a loan move to Millwall this summer but the player could now join the Lions on a permanent basis from next season onwards.

Shackleton managed only 14 Premier League appearances for Leeds United last season, seven of which were starts. The 22-year-old has played a total of 78 games for the Yorkshire side but is not a regular starter for the club at present. The Leeds man has been at the club since 2018 but that time might be coming to an end soon.

Shackleton will be looking to develop further as a player this season with regular game time and has recently admitted that he is willing to leave Leeds next summer in order to maintain that.

Shackleton has admitted a permanent move could be a good option for him, saying to News at Den: “I think it’s an exciting idea.

“Obviously, it all depends on how the next few months go, but in an ideal world I’d get 40 odd games under my belt and I go from there. It’ll be exciting to see where we can get to this year.”

The 22-year-old has left the door open for a move to another club, not just Millwall, but has admitted that he could leave Leeds next summer once his loan season is concluded.