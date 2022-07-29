Leeds are reportedly interested in signing Atlas striker Julian Quinones.

With Patrick Bamford struggling with injuries last season, Jesse Marsch could be in the market for a new striker this summer.

According to Foot Mercato journalist Sebastien Denis, via MOT Leeds News, Marsch is a fan of striker Quinones, who could be available for around £4.2m this summer. The striker has been described as ‘best player in Mexico’ after another impressive season which crowned his team as champions.

Not only has Bamford struggled with injuries, Leeds will have to replace the goals provided by Brazilian winger Raphinha, who joined Barcelona this summer.