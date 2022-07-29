The days of the fixture list being set in stone are long gone, with European involvement and TV scheduling resulting in fans being kept on their toes as kick-off times and dates can move at fairly short notice.

Manchester United’s season could be disrupted this year with Thursday night involvement in Europe, but the club have made an announcement now for the following six fixtures in October after new times or dates were set:

Man United vs Man City – Sunday, 2nd October 14:00 or 16:30

Everton vs Man United – Sunday, 9th October 19:00

Man United vs Newcastle United – Sunday, 16th October, 14:00

Man United vs Spurs – Wednesday, 19th October, 20:15

Chelsea vs Man United – Sunday, October 23rd, 16:30

Man United vs West Ham United – Sunday, October 30th, 16:30

Unfortunately for United fans, there could still be some further changes due to Man City and Chelsea having Champions League games close to those fixtures, so if they are scheduled to play on the Tuesday slot then those games will also be moved again.

It’s going to be a huge month for Erik ten Hag with games against City, Spurs and Chelsea which will go a long way to showing if improvements have been made from last season, while it could even be a pivotal month for their campaign as a whole.