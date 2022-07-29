Manchester City could pull out of move for Brighton defender Marc Cucurella with two alternatives lined up.

After losing Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal this summer, Manchester City now have little cover at left-back.

Joao Cancelo is Manchester City’s current starting left-back, but the Portuguese defender is naturally right-sided.

According to the Daily Mail, Pep Guardiola has been targeting Brighton defender Cucurella to provide more competition at the back, but recently had a £30m bid rejected.

Brighton value Cucurella at around £50m, which has led to Manchester City potentially considering walking away from the deal.

The report claims two alternatives are already being lined up in Borna Sosa and Alex Grimaldo.

Cucurella only signed for Brighton last year on a five-year deal, so selling the Spaniard for a fee of £30m doesn’t make too much sense.

The South Coast club are under no pressure to sell and if they want to continue to push on and compete in the top half of the Premier League, then keeping hold of some of their star players will be vital.