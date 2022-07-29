Manchester City target Marc Cucurella has reportedly handed in a transfer request to Brighton and Hove Albion in a bid to force a move.

That’s according to a recent tweet by transfer specialist and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano who suggests no agreement has been reached between the two Premier League clubs, but negotiations are still ongoing.

Marc Cucurella has just handed in a transfer request at Brighton. No agreement between Manchester City and Brighton on the price, negotiations are difficult but still ongoing. ?? #MCFC Final decision on clubs side expected soon as there’s still a big gap in valuations. pic.twitter.com/0pxYdC6zJc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2022

The Sun reports that the left-back has been identified as Pep Guardiola’s priority signing after the club lost Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal earlier this month.

According to the Sun, City had a £30m bid quickly rejected by Brighton, who value their player at £50m, a price that seems to be out of the question for the Premier League champions.

Romano told listeners while speaking on the Here We Go podcast: “I am told that the player is not happy. The player really wants this move to Manchester City.

“He joined Brighton dreaming of a top English club one day and when Pep Guardiola called him, he only wanted this move to Manchester City.”

The Brighton star assisted with his club’s best-ever Premier League finish last season, making 35 domestic appearances and catching the eye of the Premier League giants.

Could the Spaniard be the next player to join the City ranks, accompanying newly acquired star striker Erling Haaland and midfielder Kalvin Phillips?