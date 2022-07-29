Manchester City have reportedly targeted a more feasible left-back in the form of Benfica’s Alejandro Grimaldo.

As quoted by Sport Witness, Spanish outlet Sport suggests that City have been forced to look elsewhere after the club is said to be unwilling to pay the £42m (€50m) figure set by Brighton and Hove Albion for Marc Cucurella.

According to the report, the Portuguese club would be more willing to negotiate a sale for 26-year-old Grimaldo, who has less than a year remaining on his contract, with a significantly lower cost expected.

26-year-old Grimaldo joined the Portuguese giants in 2016 from Barcelona for a small £1.9m (Transfermarkt) and has since become a top performer for Benfica, scoring 19 goals and adding 50 assists in his 246 appearances.

Pep Guardiola has already added two major signings to his Premier League-winning side, with star striker Erling Haaland and midfielder Kalvin Phillips joining the ranks.

It appears that City are not done spending money, with a new left-back looking to be the next priority signing after Oleksandr Zinchenko left for Arsenal.

Grimaldo could very well fill the hole left by Zinchenko and is already known by the City boss, as he came through the ranks at Barcelona during Guardiola’s time with the Catalan giants.