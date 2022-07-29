Manchester United have reportedly approached the entourage of Napoli ace Fabian Ruiz over the possibility of bringing him to Old Trafford.

Central midfield is clearly an area that Erik ten Hag wants to strengthen this summer. Italian journalist and Napoli expert Ciro Venerato has told Calcio Napoli 24: “Manchester United made an attempt with Fabian’s entourage.” when speaking about Ruiz’s future with Napoli.

According to the Italian journalist, the Spaniard wishes to leave the club and is yet to agree on a new contract with Napoli, which is due to expire next summer.

However, the Italian journalist goes on to say that the Red Devils are yet to approach Napoli.

Are United aligning the 26-year-old Spain international as an alternative to Frenkie de Jong?

The deal to get de Jong signed looks problematic for United boss Erik ten Hag, with the Daily Mail reporting that the player is said to not be interested in joining a side that isn’t in the Champions League.

With the opening games of the 2022/23 season looming, maybe it’s time for the Premier League giants to throw in the towel in their race to sign the Dutch star and concentrate on an alternative player.

Ruiz made 32 Serie A appearances last season, scoring seven goals and making four assists, meaning he has directly contributed to 5 more goals in the same amount of games as de Jong.

The 20-time league winners have struggled in the centre of the park, with current midfield duo Fred and Scott McTominay lacking the quality to progress the ball in midfield.

However, Ruiz is great with the ball at his feet and would be a great addition to the Manchester United squad.