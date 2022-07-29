Manchester United have identified 28-year-old Yannick Ferreira Carrasco as an alternative to winger target Antony from Ajax.

According to Fichajes, the Red Devils look set for another disappointment this transfer window as top target Antony seems increasingly unlikely to leave Amsterdam for Manchester.

Although personal terms had been agreed upon, as reported by MEN, Fichajes reports that Ajax are unwilling to drop the colossal fee for the 22-year-old Brazilian, leaving the 20-time league winners with no choice but to look elsewhere.

Erik ten Hag has been busy in pre-season training getting his newly acquired squad ready for the start of the 2022/23 campaign with Antony Martial and Marcus Rashford, who had previously struggled, looking to be in good form.

However, the indefinite suspension of winger Mason Greenwood has left a gap down the right side of United’s offence, and ten Hag has been eager to plug it.

According to the report by Fichajes, United have identified alternatives to Antony, and one of those is said to be Belgium international and Atletico Madrid star Carrasco.

The report also suggests that the versatile wide attacker has a £50m (€60m) termination clause. However, Atletico wishes to renew the Belgian’s contract, which could complicate any potential deal.

Carrasco made a total of 44 appearances for Atletico last season, scoring six goals and assisting with 7.