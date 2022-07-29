Manchester United have identified Wolves forward Pedro Neto as a potential summer signing.

During pre-season, the likes of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have been in fine form for Manchester United. However, both have struggled in recent years, so Erik ten Hag may want to add numbers in his forward line.

Adding a player who can play multiple positions in attack would be useful for Manchester United, and their now targeting Wolves star Neto.

That’s according to Fichajes, who claim that Manchester United are targeting the Wolves forward as a potential alternative to Ajax winger Antony.

Ajax are demanding an astronomical fee for the Brazilian international, so Manchester United are weighing up other options.

Neto can operate through the middle, as well as on the wing, and with the Premier League introducing five substitutions, increased squad depth will be vital going into the new season.

United also lost Edinson Cavani this summer, and with Neto often utilised as a striker at times for Wolves, he could be a useful addition.

The Portuguese international will have played with the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo on international duty, so it shouldn’t take him too long to settle in at Old Trafford.