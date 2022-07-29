Manchester United showed an interest in Newcastle star before he joined last summer

Manchester United showed an interest in Newcastle star Kieran Trippier before he joined the club from Atletico Madrid in January.

Trippier joined Newcastle in January from Atletico Madrid, just after the North East club were taken over by Saudi billionaires.

The England international has been a revelation since joining the club, with his leadership and experience helping to guide Newcastle away from a relegation battle.

Now, Trippier has confirmed he was approached by Manchester United about a potential move before he joined Newcastle.

“Yes they were. There were a couple of clubs. Me and the manager (Simeone) had a chat at the start of the season and agreed if an opportunity came up I might go,” said Trippier, when asked whether Manchester United were interested in him, as relayed by the Mirror.

With both Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka struggling to cement a regular place in the side, a move for Trippier could have been some smart business.

However, the 31-year-od is entering the latter stages of his career, so Manchester United may want to target a younger, up and coming right-back if they are going to replace either Dalot or Wan-Bissaka this summer.