Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at rumours surrounding his future on Instagram.

Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from Manchester United this summer, with The Athletic confirming that the Portuguese star has reiterated his desire to leave the club this summer.

The 37-year-old is understandably frustrated after Manchester United endured a difficult season by their standards, finishing sixth and winning no trophies.

There have been many stories reporting about Ronaldo’s future in the last few weeks, and the Manchester United forward has hit back at one of the most recent rumours, as seen in the post below.

? Cristiano Ronaldo responds to a fan on Instagram. ? (? ig/Cristiano) pic.twitter.com/eiGumu6Nd4 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 29, 2022

Ronaldo is clearly frustrated at the stories being reported about him, claiming that a report stating he is adamant he wants to leave is false.

Manchester United appear desperate to keep hold of one of their star players, especially after the number of goals he scored in a struggling side last season.

However, keeping a player at the club who doesn’t want to be there can have a detrimental effect on the rest of the squad, so Erik ten Hag may reluctantly allow Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford this summer.