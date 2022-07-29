Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is reportedly edging closer to an Old Trafford exit in a loan move that would reunite him with former Red Devil boss Jose Mourinho at AS Roma.

Sport Witness have quoted Italian outlet Gazzetta Dello Sport, who have suggested that Roma are keen on signing the out-of-favour United defender who would jump at the chance to join Roma.

The Italian side are reportedly looking at a loan deal that includes a right-to-buy option.

Bailly, 28, has fallen down the pecking order over the years. However, with the recent arrival of Lisandro Martinez, the Ivory Coast international is unlikely to feature in many games in the upcoming season for the Red Devils.

Bailly had initially looked like a promising signing but had been repeatedly hampered by injuries during his six-season career as a Red Devil, with the defender missing a whopping 98 games (Transfermarkt) for the 20-time league winners, only making 113 appearances.

Getting the injury-prone player off the books would be an excellent conclusion for the Premier League giants, with the Ivorian costing the club more than £4m a year (Football Transfers).