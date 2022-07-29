O’Hara thinks Levy is about to make a ‘superb’ addition to Tottenham

Jamie O’Hara believes appointing Jermain Defoe as a coach would be an excellent move from Tottenham.

Defoe is set to take up a new role in the Tottenham academy, according to the Evening Standard.

Former Tottenham player O’Hara has had his say on the appointment.

“I think it’s great that they try to keep that love for the club. People know what it’s about. Jermain Defoe will be superb to have at the football club. Get him in,” said O’Hara, speaking to Sky Sports.

Defoe will go down as a legend at Tottenham, so to have him around the club helping the young players would be a smart move.