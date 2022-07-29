Real Madrid and Arsenal are considering a move for Chelsea star

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Real Madrid and Arsenal are considering a move for Chelsea forward Timo Werner this summer.

Since arriving in England, Werner has struggled to replicate the form he was producing during his time at RB Leipzig.

The German international clearly doesn’t suit Chelsea’s style, so a move away from the club is probably best.

Now, according to Defensa Central, both Arsenal and Real Madrid are considering a move for Werner this summer. The 26-year-old is likely to depart Chelsea in the current window, with Thomas Tuchel exploring other options.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United identify Wolves star as potential summer signing
Serie A side make move to beat Villarreal to Giovani Lo Celso but it relies on one condition
Imminent transfer means interest in Man United and Chelsea outcasts looks set to dry up

Werner’s versatility could make him a useful prospect for both Arsenal and Real Madrid. The Chelsea forward has played out wide as well as through the middle of the attack, and he’s proved during his time in Germany that he has the ability to score a shed load of goals.

Unfortunately, Werner hasn’t found that kind of form since joining Chelsea, but there’s no doubt he still has the ability.

A move to Arsenal may not be the smartest move, as the former Leipzig man may not be suited to the Premier League.

More Stories Timo Werner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.