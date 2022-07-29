Real Madrid and Arsenal are considering a move for Chelsea forward Timo Werner this summer.

Since arriving in England, Werner has struggled to replicate the form he was producing during his time at RB Leipzig.

The German international clearly doesn’t suit Chelsea’s style, so a move away from the club is probably best.

Now, according to Defensa Central, both Arsenal and Real Madrid are considering a move for Werner this summer. The 26-year-old is likely to depart Chelsea in the current window, with Thomas Tuchel exploring other options.

Werner’s versatility could make him a useful prospect for both Arsenal and Real Madrid. The Chelsea forward has played out wide as well as through the middle of the attack, and he’s proved during his time in Germany that he has the ability to score a shed load of goals.

Unfortunately, Werner hasn’t found that kind of form since joining Chelsea, but there’s no doubt he still has the ability.

A move to Arsenal may not be the smartest move, as the former Leipzig man may not be suited to the Premier League.