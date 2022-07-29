Real Madrid look set to target a forward this summer with Chelsea striker Armando Broja on their shortlist.

Broja spent last season on loan at Southampton, and at the age of just 20, the Albanian striker showed he has real potential.

His future may not be at Chelsea, but there’s no doubt another club would be willing to give him the opportunity.

With Karim Benzema reaching the latter years of his career, Real Madrid are now reportedly targeting a young, up-and-coming striker ahead of the new season.

That’s according to the print edition of AS, who claim that Chelsea striker Broja is on their list of targets.

Broja is currently training with the Chelsea first-team, so Thomas Tuchel could be willing to give him a chance next season. However, the London club are spending a lot of money, and they may be planning to bring in more of a ready-made striker.

The 20-year-old has had a taste of first-team Premier League football after his spell with Southampton, so he may be chomping at the bit to become a regular at a new side.