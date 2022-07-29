Out-of-favour Tottenham Hotspur’s left-back Sergio Reguilon has reportedly been targetted by La Liga giants Barcelona.

According to the Spanish outlet Fichajes, Barcelona have targeted Reguilon as the club’s preferred left-back option, with a deal of around £21m (€25m) needed to be offered this summer in order to close the deal.

The Spain international has reportedly found himself out of Antonio Conte’s plans and is keen on a return to the La Liga.

However, Barcelona isn’t the only La Liga club interested in the Spaniard, with former loan club Sevilla also on the cards, although Barcelona are said to be the club more willing to close a deal.

Reguilon gained interest from multiple clubs back in 2020 after an impressive season-long loan spell with Sevilla, where he made 38 appearances scoring three goals and assisting with 5.

Spurs wrapped up a deal for the 25-year-old in 2020, but failed to live up to expectations, only making an abysmal 67 appearances across all competitions.

With the arrival of Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan, the Spaniard looks increasingly unlikely to feature in many games next season. Therefore, a transfer sounds like a no-brainer for both club and player whose contract does not expire until June 2025.