Star man has rejected two Champions League clubs but is considering West Ham

Frankfurt star Filip Kostic has rejected two Champions League clubs, and is considering a move to West Ham.
Kostic has developed into one of the best wing-backs in the Bundesliga in recent years, with his creativity being a particular positive to his game.
The Serbian managed 14 assists in all competitions last season, as well as seven goals.
Now, according to Sky Sports, he is considering a move to West Ham, as seen in the video below.
