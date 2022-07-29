Star man has rejected two Champions League clubs but is considering West Ham

West Ham FC
Posted by

Frankfurt star Filip Kostic has rejected two Champions League clubs, and is considering a move to West Ham.

Kostic has developed into one of the best wing-backs in the Bundesliga in recent years, with his creativity being a particular positive to his game.

The Serbian managed 14 assists in all competitions last season, as well as seven goals.

Now, according to Sky Sports, he is considering a move to West Ham, as seen in the video below.

More Stories / Latest News
Bayern Munich star wants to join Chelsea states reliable German journalist
‘I would’ve gone to Newcastle’ – £35m striker makes big admission
Manchester City target hands in transfer request
More Stories Filip Kostic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.