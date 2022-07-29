Of course, there’s an obsession with playing at the highest possible level, but teams can sometimes lose sight of themselves as they look to stay in the Premier League at all costs.

Financially it’s the best option, but fatigue can set in for the fans watching consistent relegation battles, and that’s largely what Burnley were faced with during their recent spell in the top flight.

There’s a new era underway at Turf Moor with Vincent Kompany in charge, and the early signs are good with a clear shift in playing style that’s attractive to watch. His tactics also allow the full-backs to get very high up the field, and Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen has benefitted as he scored this goal to kick-start the Championship season:

? ????? ???? ?? ??? ??????! ? And it's the dream start to the Vincent Kompany era at Burnley ?#HUDBUR pic.twitter.com/bJdviMU6ns — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) July 29, 2022

The playoff final defeat last year is a clear sliding-doors moment for Huddersfield who have lost some serious quality in the summer and don’t look like they’ll challenge for promotion this year, but the Burnley side should be in the running for an immediate return.