Video: Raheem Sterling has his first Chelsea goal after a huge slice of luck

Chelsea FC
Preseason results don’t matter a great deal, but it’s always important to get off the mark for your new club.

There’s going to be plenty of eyes on Raheem Sterling this season after his summer move from Man City to Chelsea, and he does have his first goal for the club, although it won’t go down in the books as a classic:

The goal made it 2-0 to Chelsea after N’Golo Kante opened the scoring, and the fans will be hoping there’s more where that came from when the serious games start up.

