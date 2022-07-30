Kepa Arrizabalaga is nearing the chance to rebuild himself after a turbulent few years with Chelsea as the Blues are nearing a loan agreement with Napoli for the Spaniard, per Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Spain international endured a difficult first two seasons in west London after his marquee £71.6m transfer, according to the Guardian, that made him the world’s most expensive goalkeeper.

Kepa was replaced by Edouard Mendy as Chelsea’s No.1 ahead of the 2020/21 season and the 27-year-old has barely had a look in since so a loan move seems long overdue.

Whilst Kepa will be granted an opportunity to reinvigorate himself out in Serie A with a top side in Napoli, it will be Chelsea who will be footing most of the bill to make this happen.

Di Marzio reports that the two clubs have reached an agreement on the wages aspect of the deal as Chelsea will cover a staggering 75% of Kepa’s pay, however bonuses are still a stickling point.

The Italian outlet add that the clubs aren’t on the same page with regard to bonuses yet as Chelsea seek two clauses to the deal that would be worth €1.5 each, something Kepa’s agents are working to lower.

Kepa made 14 appearances in the 2020/21 campaign that marked Mendy’s arrival at Chelsea and 15 appearances across all competitions last term, primarily in cup competitions.

After a tricky spell in the Premier League, Chelsea will of course find it near impossible to recoup a considerable chunk of their world-record investment into Kepa, so their only option seems to be paying the bulk of the stopper’s wages to net an opportunity for him to at least prove some value abroad.