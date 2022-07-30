Chelsea are reportedly seeking a move for talented 19-year-old midfielder Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan.

According to Calcio Mercato, Chelsea have made an offer of £6.7m (€8m) for Casadei, who has been compared to Italian midfielder Marco Verratti.

However, the Italian outlet states that Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta is looking for an offer of £17m (€20m).

It is unclear whether Chelsea would be willing to pay the £17m Inter have asked for, but it seems doubtful that the west London club would gamble on a player yet to make his senior debut.

Casadei’s confidence in front of goal is probably what attracted him to Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

The teen joined Inter on a free from AC Cesena in 2018, and although he is yet to debut for the first team, he was the top goal scorer for the second team and was subsequently voted their best youngster.

Suppose the talented midfielder was to stay at Inter. In that case, he’s unlikely to feature much in the first team, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marcelo Brozovic and Nicolo Barella ahead of him in the pecking order.

However, that’s not to say Casadei would regularly feature under Tuchel, who has a stack of midfield options with N’Golo Kante, Conor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho all in the mix.

With that being said, the youngster looks to have a promising future ahead of him, and it would be interesting to see if he leaves or stays at Inter.