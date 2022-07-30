Newcastle faced Atalanta in a pre-season friendly on Friday night, and one man failed to impress.

That man was Jacob Murphy, who lasted 82 minutes in the friendly against Atalanta.

Journalist Jordan Cronin was extremely disappointed in the winger, speaking to NewcastleWorld.

“Had a couple of promising runs forward but conceded possession numerous times,” said Cronin, as well as giving him a rating of six.

It’s a position Newcastle may need to reinforce this summer, with a lack of quality in their forward line.