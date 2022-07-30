Done deal: Arsenal defender completes move to Marseille

Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares has completed a season-long loan move to French club Olympique Marseille.

Tavares only signed for Arsenal at the beginning of last season, but has struggled to find his feet since arriving in England.

The young defender maybe isn’t ready for the step up to the Premier League, and he has now completed a move away from The Emirates.

Marseille have officially announced the signing of Tavares, who joins on a season-long loan move.

A temporary move to gain some valuable first-team experience could be exactly what Tavares needs. Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko are likely to be ahead of him in the pecking order at Arsenal, so his game time would be limited next season.

Even if Tavares kicks on next season in France, it’s difficult to see him having a future at Arsenal with Zinchenko and Tierney ahead of him.

The plan may be to allow Tavares to flourish and develop, potentially leading to them making a nice profit on him in the future.

Attempting to sell Tavares on a permanent deal wouldn’t have been easy after a disappointing season.