Eddie Howe makes major Elliot Anderson decision

Eddie Howe has made a decision about the future of Elliot Anderson at Newcastle.

Anderson has heavily featured in the Newcastle first-team this summer, and was impressive once again against Atalanta on Friday night.

Due to his age, a move away on loan may be beneficial, but Howe now claims he could stay beyond the transfer window.

“At the moment, it certainly looks like he’s going to stay with us, because of how he’s performing,” said Howe, speaking to NewcastleWorld about Anderson.

Anderson spent last season out on loan, gaining some valuable first-team experience, but it now appears he could make the step up to the Premier League.