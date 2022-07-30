Eddie Howe makes major Elliot Anderson decision

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Eddie Howe has made a decision about the future of Elliot Anderson at Newcastle.

Anderson has heavily featured in the Newcastle first-team this summer, and was impressive once again against Atalanta on Friday night.

Due to his age, a move away on loan may be beneficial, but Howe now claims he could stay beyond the transfer window.

More Stories / Latest News
‘Conceded possession’ – Journalist slams Newcastle man for dismal Atalanta performance
Mikel Arteta officially names his new Arsenal captain
Man City man has been told to join Leeds United

“At the moment, it certainly looks like he’s going to stay with us, because of how he’s performing,” said Howe, speaking to NewcastleWorld about Anderson.

Anderson spent last season out on loan, gaining some valuable first-team experience, but it now appears he could make the step up to the Premier League.

More Stories Elliot Anderson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.