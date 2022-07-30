Leeds are pushing to complete another signing before the start of the Premier League season.

That’s according to The Yorkshire Evening Post who claim that Leeds are looking for a new left-back as well as another striker.

The plan is to secure the signings by the beginning of the season, where Leeds face Wolves on Saturday 6th August.

With Junior Firpo’s poor performances and Patrick Bamford’s regular injuries last season, it’s no surprise to see Leeds targeting a player in each of their positions.