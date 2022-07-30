Liverpool eyeing Argentinian as Roberto Firmino replacement

Liverpool are considering making a move for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez as a potential replacement for Roberto Firmino.

Firmino has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus this summer (Calcio Mercato), and there’s no doubt Liverpool would have to replace the Brazilian adequately.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Firmino have been pivotal to Liverpool’s success in recent years, and with Mane already out the door, losing two would be devastating.

However, if they find the right replacement, it would soften the blow, and the report from Calcio Mercato also claims that Liverpool are considering making a move for Martinez as a replacement for Firmino.

Martinez could provide stiff competition to Darwin Nunez, but the Argentine may halt his development.

With Firmino entering his thirties, Nunez can naturally take over from the Brazilian and be blended in over the next few seasons.

If a player of Martinez’s calibre is brought in, then Nunez’s playing time will suffer as a result. However, the competition may push him to better himself, working on the training ground and during games to become Liverpool’s number nine.

