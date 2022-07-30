Liverpool prepared to pay whatever it takes for star midfielder

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to pay Real Madrid whatever it takes to seal a transfer for midfield star Federico Valverde.

According to Spanish outlet Nacional, as quoted by Football365, Jurgen Klopp is desperate to sign the Uruguay international and is convinced that Valverde would join the Reds due to the midfielder’s relationship with Carlo Ancelotti and his likeliness to feature from the bench next season.

Klopp has already had a solid window after successfully signing Darwin Nunez, Calvin Ramsay and Fabio Carvalho. Still, with Jordan Henderson and Thiago not getting any younger, it would make sense for the club to weigh up new options now.

It goes without saying that Valverde is a talented midfielder who would add improvements to the Merseyside club.

The Uruguayan signed for Real Madrid from RM Castilla in 2018 and has since made 222 appearances across all competitions for the La Liga giants.

However, it is well known that Liverpool don’t tend to spend big, and with the club already splashing out £85m (Sky Sports) in a club record-breaking transfer fee for Nunez this summer, it seems unlikely they’ll do it again.