Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has suffered a “serious hamstring injury” during pre-season.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has endured a difficult time at Liverpool, with his game time limited due to multiple regular injuries.

The Liverpool midfielder was forced off during a friendly in Singapore a few weeks ago against Crystal Palace, and Jurgen Klopp has now been asked about the severity of the injury.

“With Oxlade, it will take longer. It’s a serious hamstring injury and it will take longer. But it’s a hamstring, and we all hate this word, we hate the injury but anyway it happens from time to time and now Ox was the one,” said Klopp, speaking to Liverpool’s Official Website.

Oxlade-Chamberlain only managed nine Premier League starts last season, and I’m sure he was hoping to build on that ahead of the next campaign starting next month.

Unfortunately for him, it now appears that he will be missing the start of the season, as his injury troubles continue.

This now emphasises Klopp’s need for a new midfielder, with the likes of Thiago, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, and James Milner all reaching the latter stages of their career.

Some up-and-coming, young talent is needed to provide cover for the Liverpool midfielders.