Nice are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United defender Alex Telles this summer.

According to the Italian outlet Tutto Mercato as quoted by MEN, Alex Telles could be off to France this summer with Nice showing interest in the out-of-favour defender.

The report suggests that Nice has the financial flexibility to offer a deal for the 29-year-old left-back.

Telles joined the Red Devils under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from Porto in October 2020 for £13.5m (Transfermarkt) as back-up and competition for England international Luke Shaw.

However, Erik ten Hag has signed a new left-back this summer, Tyrell Malacia, to compete with Shaw for the left-back position, which likely means Telles is now the third choice and no longer needed.

The Brazil international failed to make a big enough impact for the Red Devils, leaving him struggling to get game time ahead of Shaw, who cemented himself as the first-choice left-back.

The Brazilian only made 50 appearances since his debut for United with just one goal and eight assists.

With United trying to offload surplus players and it looking increasingly unlikely that Telles will get much game-time, it would be a good move for both player and club if the 29-year-old departed Old Trafford.