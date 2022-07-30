Bayern Munich have reportedly offered 26-year-old defender Benjamin Pavard to Manchester United.

According to German outlet Sport1, the Bundesliga champions have offered Pavard to United after Matthijs de Ligt was signed as Luca Hernandez’s defensive partner, meaning there’s little room in the centre for the Frenchman.

Although the versatile defender can and has played as a right-back over the years, the France international sees his long-term future as a central defender.

Red Devil boss Erik ten Hag has already made two defensive signings this window after completing deals for Lisandro Martinez from Ajax and Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord.

It appears the Dutchman isn’t done bolstering his defence yet as he looks for competition for Portugal international Diogo Dalot.

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport reported that the 20-time league winners were keen on signing Denzal Dumfries from Inter Milan if they could offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Pavard could serve as an excellent signing for United, with the versatile defender able to play anywhere along the back line, offering ten Hag flexibility, especially with the newly signed central defender’s ability to play as a defensive midfielder.