Manchester United prepare to make final offer for Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a final offer for Frenkie de Jong, despite the Dutch star not wanting to leave Barcelona.

Spanish news outlet Sport reported that United will put pressure on de Jong to change his stance on joining the Red Devils this summer and present him with an irrefutable offer.

It seems Erik ten Hag isn’t willing to take no for an answer as United continue to pursue their priority transfer that has dominated their summer.

The Premier League giants have already agreed to an initial fee of £63m with the possibility of a further £8.5m in add-ons for the Dutchman, as reported by The Athletic earlier this month.

The Catalan giants signed de Jong from Ajax in the summer of 2019, when the Dutch club was managed by the current United boss ten Hag.

However, de Jong struggled with consistency over the years and has started pre-season playing as a centre-back, which isn’t his natural position.

The Netherland international made 32 La Liga appearances last season, scoring three goals and assisting with three.