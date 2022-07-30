Barcelona will be open to offers for Manchester United transfer target Sergino Dest this summer.

Dest has been linked with a move away from Barcelona this summer, with Fabrizio Romano confirming on his exclusive CaughtOffside column via Substack that Dest will be targeted by Manchester United if they offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer.

The American defender will now be allowed to leave Barcelona this summer, if the Spanish club finalise a deal to sign Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta, according to ESPN.

Due to Barcelona’s financial situation, it’s no surprise to see them attempting to offload some of their players.

Manchester United may be able to take advantage with a low offer, with Barcelona desperate to sell.

Both Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot have struggled at times for Manchester United, so recruiting a new right-back this summer would be some smart business.

However, having three senior right-backs doesn’t make too much sense, so waiting to see if they are able to offload Wan-Bissaka seems necessary before beginning their pursuit of Dest.

Manchester United have already improved multiple areas of their defence, bringing in Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia.