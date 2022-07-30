Barcelona will enter discussions with Olympiacos on the potential exit of Samuel Umtiti at the start of next week, according to ESPN.

Greek powerhouses Olympiacos will kick off talks with Barcelona over a one-year loan swoop for Umtiti on Monday as Xavi looks to offload the centre-back this summer.

Umtiti was considered one of the world’s top defenders before he faded to the shadows at Barcelona just months after World Cup glory with France in a near four-year spell plagued with injury troubles.

The Frenchman has been limited to just 50 appearances across all competitions in the four seasons that followed his World Cup triumph with Les Bleus in a damning fall from grace that has seen him sadly transform from a commander of the Barcelona backline to castaway.

ESPN reiterate that Umtiti’s wages will once again hurt Barcelona’s chances of moving the ace on, with other clubs understandably unwilling to match what the defender earns at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona still have some deadwood that they need to clear and Umtiti is one of the biggest pieces that needs to be shifted.

Will the Blaugrana successfully negotiate a loan exit for Umtiti this summer? They’ve already since a temporary switch to Rennes for the defender break down during this window per ESPN.