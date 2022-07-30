Mikel Arteta has officially named his new Arsenal captain ahead of the season starting next week.

Arsenal had been without a fixed captain for a large proportion of last season, after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was stripped of the armband before his move to Barcelona.

Towards the end of last season, Martin Odegaard was utilised as captain at times, a responsibility he has often held during his time with his country, Norway.

Now, Arsenal have officially announced that Odegaard will be the captain going into the new season.

Despite his age, Odegaard has shown high levels of leadership and experience. The 23-year-old burst onto the scene at a young age and has played in multiple countries, so he’s likely to be more advanced than many his age.

Arsenal already have an extremely young squad, so it’s difficult to give the captaincy to a player who is more experienced than Odegaard.

Last season in the Premier League, no side played a squad with a lower average age than Arsenal, so realistically, Odegaard is seen as a senior player in the Arsenal team.