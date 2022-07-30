Newcastle have seen a £40m bid rejected for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison.

After a disappointing season, some Leicester players may be considering their future at the club. Youri Tielemans has been heavily linked with a move, and with his contract expiring next year, Leicester may be forced to sell.

One player who stood out last season was England international Maddison. The attacking midfielder managed 20 goals and assists in just 28 league starts last season, in a side that ultimately struggled.

His performances are now attracting the interest of other Premier League clubs, and according to the Daily Telegraph, Leicester have rejected a £40m bid from Newcastle for the 25-year-old.

Maddison would be a welcome addition at St James Park, as his creativity will help the rest of his teammates thrive.

With his delivery from wide areas, the likes of Chris Wood and Callum Wilson will be licking their lips at the prospect of getting on the end of one of his crosses.

However, after rejecting a £40m bid, it’s going to take a significant offer to prise Maddison away from Leicester and they have to be careful not to spend too much money.