Crystal Palace have been given the chance to sign Marseille striker Bamba Dieng.

That’s according to journalist Ryan Taylor, who claims Marseille are attempting to force Dieng out of the club this summer.

Crystal Palace reportedly held talks with the striker in January, and could reignite their interest this window.

Newcastle were also interested, and are reportedly eyeing up a £15m deal.

Interestingly, Dieng is a product of the FC Diambars academy in Senegal, which was founded by Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira in 2003.