Just minutes after Darwin Nunez won a penalty that handed Liverpool one hand on the Community Shield, the Uruguayan went one better by getting onto the scoresheet against Manchester City.

In the 93rd minute of the season-opening encounter, Mohamed Salah floated a lovely ball over to an ever-marauding Andy Robertson.

Robertson nodded the ball across the face of goal, where Darwin Nunez dove down to head the ball into the back of the net and seal a dream debut for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Reds shelled out an initial fee of £64m to land Nunez from Benfica, in a deal that could be worth £85m per BBC Sport.

Nunez only entered the pitch around the hour-mark, but he certainly made an impact.

Darwin Nunez gets his goal ??? Liverpool draw first blood against Man City this season ?#LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/4T586WDtQ6 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 30, 2022

Pictures from ITV

Nunez couldn’t have asked for a better ending to his debut for the Reds. It will also do wonders to silence some of the critics who bashed the ace during pre-season.