Video: Darwin Nunez makes it a dream debut with late goal to seal Liverpool Community Shield glory vs Man City

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

Just minutes after Darwin Nunez won a penalty that handed Liverpool one hand on the Community Shield, the Uruguayan went one better by getting onto the scoresheet against Manchester City.

In the 93rd minute of the season-opening encounter, Mohamed Salah floated a lovely ball over to an ever-marauding Andy Robertson.

Robertson nodded the ball across the face of goal, where Darwin Nunez dove down to head the ball into the back of the net and seal a dream debut for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Reds shelled out an initial fee of £64m to land Nunez from Benfica, in a deal that could be worth £85m per BBC Sport.

Nunez only entered the pitch around the hour-mark, but he certainly made an impact.

See More: Video: Trent Alexander-Arnold sends message to critics with stunner for Liverpool vs Manchester City to mark new season

Pictures from ITV

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United prepare to make final offer for Frenkie de Jong
Video: Julian Alvarez pounces to net debut goal for Manchester City vs Liverpool
Barcelona to meet with club on Monday to discuss possible exit for out-of-favour ace

Nunez couldn’t have asked for a better ending to his debut for the Reds. It will also do wonders to silence some of the critics who bashed the ace during pre-season.

More Stories Andrew Robertson Darwin Nunez Mohamed Salah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.