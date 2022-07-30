Dwight McNeil made his debut for Everton on Friday night, coming off the bench to bag a brace in a friendly against Dynamo Kyiv.

The former Burnley man started on the bench for Everton, and came on in the second half.

McNeil picked up the ball just inside the opposition half, and drove at the Kyiv defence, before rifling one into the far corner.

Pictures below from Everton.

Dwight McNeil makes it 2-0 with a beauty! Instant impact from the new Blue! ? ? 2-0 ?? pic.twitter.com/8C313GvKLA — Everton (@Everton) July 29, 2022

Shortly after, McNeil grabbed his second of the game, and Everton fans will be excited to see more of their new signing after his impressive debut.