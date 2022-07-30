Video: Erling Haaland ends Man City debut with nightmare moment in horror miss vs Liverpool

As if the late double that was conceded to sink their Community Shield hopes wasn’t enough, today’s season-opening tie for Manchester City against Liverpool ended on an even worse note with a horror moment for marquee signing Erling Haaland.

Phil Foden forced Adrian to make a stunning save with a low strike that seemed destined to find the back of the net and the ball was parried out into the path of Erling Haaland…

City’s new frontman looked certain to open his account for the club on his debut but somehow rattled the crossbar with his effort from just six yards out.

Pep Guardiola’s side have recruited Haaland for a fee of £51.5m, per the Guardian, but they’re also paying out a mouthwatering £375,000-a-week in wages to the Norwegian.

