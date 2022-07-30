Video: Everton bring on supporter for Dele Alli to take last minute penalty

Everton FC
Posted by

Everton brought on support Paul Stratton in the last minute of the game for Dele Alli, to take a penalty in front of the Gwladys Street.

Everton faced Dynamo Kyiv in a game to raise money for Ukrainian charities, and the Merseyside club chose to recognise one particular supporter who had been doing his utmost to help the country.

Stratton had driven to the Ukraine border for four days to give a helping hand to refugees looking to flee the country.

Everton allowed Stratton to come on as a late substitute and slot home a penalty in front of the Gwladys Street faithful.

Pictures below from ESPN.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool star suffers “serious hamstring injury” in pre-season
Chelsea star could make return to former club this summer
Liverpool eyeing Argentinian as Roberto Firmino replacement

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.