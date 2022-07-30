Everton brought on support Paul Stratton in the last minute of the game for Dele Alli, to take a penalty in front of the Gwladys Street.

Everton faced Dynamo Kyiv in a game to raise money for Ukrainian charities, and the Merseyside club chose to recognise one particular supporter who had been doing his utmost to help the country.

Stratton had driven to the Ukraine border for four days to give a helping hand to refugees looking to flee the country.

Everton allowed Stratton to come on as a late substitute and slot home a penalty in front of the Gwladys Street faithful.

Pictures below from ESPN.