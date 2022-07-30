Manchester United midfielder Fred saw red in the 90th minute of his side’s pre-season clash against Atletico Madrid earlier today.

With the clock winding down and the Red Devils trailing 1-0, Fred lost all composure in a duel with Alvaro Morata as he hacked away at the forward from behind, planting his boot into the striker’s foot.

Fred’s protests of innocence did him no favours as the referee duly awarded the Brazilian his second yellow card of the encounter and directed him back to the dressing room.

Fred red card vs Atletico Madrid

With Diego Simeone’s men coming away as 1-0 winners, this marked the first taste of defeat for Erik ten Hag since he took the reins at Old Trafford.