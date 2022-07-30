In the 20th minute of this evening’s official curtain raiser of the new English football season, Trent Alexander-Arnold started the show with a statement for Liverpool against Manchester City.

After Thiago Alcantara picked out Mohamed Salah with a pinpoint pass, the ball was laid off to Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was sitting just outside of the box.

The full-back capitalised on his call for the ball as he curled the ball into the back of the net with a fine strike to fire the Reds into pole position to land the Community Shield.

The England international kept his celebration muted, literally, as he shushed the crowd and his critics off the back off a spectacular strike. Trent seemed to leave his actions to do the talking.

Pictures from ITV and beIN Sports.

Alexander-Arnold is clearly fired up and ready to challenge those who question his ability after a relatively anti-climatic ending for Liverpool last season.