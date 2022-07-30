In the 69th minute of this evening’s season-opening Community Shield clash between Liverpool and Manchester City, Pep Guardiola’s men drew level for a moment thanks to Julian Alvarez.

After Julian Alvarez nodded the ball down to fellow summer arrival and strike partner Erling Haaland, the ball made its way to Kevin de Bruyne and he wasted no time in showcasing his killer passing ability.

De Bruyne sprayed the ball across to Phil Foden, who had burst away from Trent Alexander-Arnold, and the wonderkid volleyed a strike towards goal that was blocked by Adrian.

Alvarez showed the kind of hustle that could make him a quick fan favourite in Manchester as he pounced on the loose ball and poked it into the back of the net.

The goal was initially chalked off for offside but a VAR review soon granted Argentine Alvarez a goal on his debut for City.

?? ????? ???? ??? ??????? ?? Off the bench and on the scoresheet for @ManCity after a lengthy VAR check ? Watch Liverpool v Man City ? https://t.co/aSJBvdDok1 pic.twitter.com/sdeOT6oJKH — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 30, 2022

Pictures from ITV.

Excitement is already high for Alvarez’s addition to the team and the ace’s energetic outing on his competitive bow will only intensify that in the Etihad corners.