According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, West Ham are very close to agree deal for Stuttgart star Filip Kostic.

Moyes is keen on bringing Serbian star as competition to Aaron Cresswell and the club board has been working hard on this deal.

West Ham had a £12.6m bid rejected by Stuttgart as the Europa League winners are adamant he won’t be sold under £16.8m, but now there is optimism an agreement could be reached by next week.

The player himself looks ready to leave Champions League football for Premier League.

Just last week West Ham agreed a monster £36m deal to sign 6ft 5in striker Gianluca Scamacca and Moyes believes Kostic is the perfect player to help Scamacca reach his potential.

Despite playing as a wing-back, Kostic has scored 33 goals for Stuttgart since joining the club in 2018.