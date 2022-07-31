Chelsea are reportedly considering a swap deal with RB Leipzig involving young defender Josko Gvardiol.

Gvardiol is a young Croatian defender, who has become a regular in the Leipzig side despite his age. The 20-year-old has been linked with a move to Chelsea this summer, and they’re now exploring the possibility of a swap deal.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who claims that a swap deal involving Timo Werner and Gvardiol has been proposed by Chelsea, but Leipzig have no intention to sell their young defender.

Gvardiol is a left-footed central defender, meaning he could be a useful option in Thomas Tuchel’s back-three system.

Having a player comfortable receiving their ball on their left foot in defence helps in building up from the back, as Gvardiol can receive the ball on his back foot and drive forward.

Werner was often utilised on the left side of a front three during his time at Chelsea, and with Raheem Sterling brought in this summer, the German international could be pushed down the pecking order.

However, it seems Leipzig aren’t interested in selling Gvardiol, so Chelsea may have to continue to explore other options.